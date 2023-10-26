News from Heart Mountain #326: Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records

The Heart Mountain Sentinel was the newspaper produced by the Japanese Americans incarcerated at Heart Mountain Relocation Center, near Cody, during World War II. Organized under the leadership of editor-in-chief Bill Hosokawa, the eight-page weekly publication was available to internees beginning in October of 1942. It cost two cents.

Like many small-town newspapers, the Sentinel covered social events, school news and sports. But unlike other newspapers, it had articles on topics that were unique to the Japanese American internees.

Many of them lacked sufficient warm clothing for the Wyoming winter, so there were regular write-ups regarding clothing allowances. Reporters covered the news from the War Relocation Authority. Stories were written about Japanese American G.I.s, out on leave, visiting their interned families.

You can gain insight into life at Heart Mountain by reading the Heart Mountain Sentinel newspapers in the Heart Mountain Relocation Center records at UW’s American Heritage Center.