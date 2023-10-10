© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Life and Death of Tom Horn #321: T. Blake Kennedy Papers

Published October 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM MDT
Image 1: Photograph of Tom Horn. Box 1, Dean Fenton Krakel papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Page of a letter written by Tom Horn while he was in jail awaiting his execution, October 3, 1903. Box 1, Dean Fenton Krakel papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Tom Horn’s job was to prevent cattle rustling. He was a cowboy and professional gunman hired by a group of cattlemen in southeastern Wyoming. Horn is said to have boasted that “killing men is my specialty. I look upon it as a business proposition and I think I have a corner on this market”.

In 1901 Horn was accused of murdering 14-year-old Willie Nickell. Nickell’s father was the owner of a sheep ranch in Laramie County. Horn confessed to the killing under somewhat dubious circumstances. Part of his confession included the claim that “it was the best shot I ever made but the dirtiest trick I ever did.”

The trial lasted 4 days and Horn was convicted of first-degree murder, in part because of his reputation and his propensity to brag about his skills as a marksman and a cowboy. Horn was hanged in 1903.

Learn more about the life and death of Tom Horn in the T. Blake Kennedy papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

