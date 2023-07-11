© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 302: American Bison – Jesse Wendell Vaughn Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT
Image 1: Photo of an American bison bull, from the pamphlet “The American Bison”, 1934. Box 4, Jesse Wendell Vaughn papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Drawing of bison on the tracks of the Kansas Pacific railroad, 1871. Box 4, Jesse Wendell Vaughn papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 3: Photo of a bison hide hunter’s camp in Texas, 1874. Box 4, Jesse Wendell Vaughn papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

In the 1500s, the American bison ranged across one-third of North America. The animals were found from New York to Colorado. There were as many as sixty million bison roaming the country. But what became of all of them?

They were systematically slaughtered. With the building of railroads that opened the American West, settlers moved into what had been bison territory. Bison were killed for sport and to feed the men in railroad construction camps. The sale of bison hides became a booming business. Skilled hunters, like Buffalo Bill Cody, could kill and skin up to 100 of the animals a day.

By 1897, aside from a small herd in Yellowstone National Park, the bison had practically been eradicated.

Learn more about the history of the American bison in the Jesse Wendell Vaughn papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

