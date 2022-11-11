Archives on the Air 277: Camp Fire Girls – Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project

The Camp Fire Girls club of Laramie formed in 1914, giving girls the chance to have outdoor learning experiences.

Initially, the club consisted of high school girls and a few honorary university students. By 1927, the group had grown to more than sixty girls. The club ran year-round and involved service projects and community-oriented activities.

The girls built a fireplace at Washington Park and swam at the University pool. In the summer, they went to camp, first near Centennial and later on the University of Wyoming campus.

During World War II, Laramie’s Camp Fire Girls organized a war bond drive to purchase an ambulance and made scrapbooks and puzzles for hospitalized soldiers. The girls also planted thirty trees in Washington Park. To raise money for their various projects they held donut sales, card parties, benefit movies and a stunt night.

Learn more about the early days of the Campfire Girls in Laramie in the Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project recordings at UW’s American Heritage Center.