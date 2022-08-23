© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Science

Ranchers and wildlife scientists tackle migration in new documentary series

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
Photo by Patrick Rodgers.jpg
Patrick Rodgers
/
Wyoming Migration Initiative
My Wild Land is a documentary series about the Wyoming ranchers who facilitate wildlife's migration patterns.

My Wild Land” is a three part documentary series highlighting ranchers from Laramie, Lovel, and Lander. Each story tells how ranchers help big game traverse across their property.

The Bishoff Ranch by Lovell helped reintroduce and maintain the bighorn sheep population. The Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie established a conservation easement on their property. And the Hellyer Ranch near Lander did a habitat treatment on their pasture.

WGFD release a Big Horn Sheep on the Bischoff Ranch. Photo by Emily Reed..jpg
Emily Reed
/
Wyoming Migration Initiative
WGFD release a Big Horn Sheep on the Bischoff Ranch.

Producer Pat Rogers is a researcher with the Wyoming Migration Initiative. He said these ranchers are the catalyst for good big game management.

“The biggest thing we want to share is just that this series is really about how collaboration is possible,” he said. “Between ranchers and different agencies and conservation groups and how these ranchers have kind of gone out on a limb for wildlife.”

The series also talks about the shrinking tradition of small family owned ranches in the state, a consistent theme from all the stories.

Producer and researcher Emily Reed is, also, with the Wyoming Migration Initiative. She said it's important for the science she works on to be shared with the community it came from.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, like we can coexist, we can have a ranching lifestyle, and we can also ensure that the ecological systems are going to be in place for the future,” she said.

“My Wild Land” will be showing in Jackson on September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Teton County Library. In Laramie there will be a showing September 22 at 6 p.m. at the Gryphon Theater. And Lander will have a showing September 29, 6 p.m. at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

Tags

Science Wyoming Migration InitiativeRancheswildlife biologywildlife management
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
Related Content