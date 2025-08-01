Cheyenne senator nominated to be the top federal prosecutor in Wyoming

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On July 30, the Trump administration nominated a state senator from Cheyenne to be the new U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming.

If he’s confirmed by a vote of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Darin Smith (R-Cheyenne) would serve as the top federal prosecutor in the state for a four-year term, which means he’d oversee most felony cases on the Wind River Reservation and in national parks like Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Smith has worked as an attorney since 2000. He leads the Smith Group Law Office, LLC , a practice in Cheyenne specializing in asset protection, estate planning and real estate law.

Smith won former Sen. Anthony Bouchard’s seat in the November general election, securing his endorsement , as well as then-former Pres. Donald Trump’s .

When Smith resigns as a senator, the GOP state central committee will forward the names of three potential replacements to his district’s county commissioners. The commissioners will then appoint one, after which Smith’s replacement will be sworn in to serve out the remainder of his term.

