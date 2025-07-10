Upcoming Supreme Court case could loosen rules for federal campaign funding

Good-government groups are warning of big changes to the way federal campaigns are financed, after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case initially brought by Vice President JD Vance and Republican fundraisers.

The case would affect campaigns for the presidency, and for federal races in Wyoming, where about 80% of donations received by candidates came from out-of-state sources - higher than any other state.

Hilary Braseth, executive director of the nonprofit Open Secrets, said right now, there are limits on how political parties spend campaign cash, which is why billions in undisclosed dark money currently flow to Super PACs.

"What we might end up seeing is more donors now giving large sums of money directly to the parties and being able to coordinate directly with them in spending for that candidate running for federal office," she explained.

The plaintiffs argue that campaign donations are legally considered free speech, and so current limits on the way they can be spent are unconstitutional. Right now, parties can accept millions but cannot coordinate directly with the candidates' campaigns.

Critics say the current rules are supposed to limit the possibility of a quid pro quo - where donors are rewarded with official action once a candidate takes office.

Braseth added this case could test the country's system of accountability to preserve free and fair elections.

"The one thing that both Democrats and Republicans can agree on is that there's too much money in politics," she continued. "It's clear that there's a growing resentment on behalf of the public, in a vast majority of folks, for the amount of money."

In this past presidential election, Elon Musk spent $277 million to back President Donald Trump and was later given control of the Department of Government Efficiency.

