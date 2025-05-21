Joint judiciary takes on stalking, obscenity and judge selection process

Wyoming lawmakers spend the time in between legislative sessions researching, studying and learning about topics they think are important to the state. This interim period usually ends with draft bills that are introduced during the next session.

The committee outlined seven interim subjects it wants to focus on. Those include obscenity and stalking laws, mineral interest and ownership, fentanyl and controlled substances, retail theft issues, agency reports and court opinions, Wyoming State Hospital and probate code.

Committee members heard testimony from the agency, department and industry experts, as well as the public.

At one point, Rep. Laurie Bratten (R-Sheridan) attempted to make a motion to add two more days to the committee's schedule this year, citing the need for time to study certain topics. This year, the Management Council cut the number of days committees can meet from six to four. Committee chairs can request two additional days. Cochairs Sen. Jared Olsen (R-Cheyenne) and Rep. Art Washut (R-Casper) said they would discuss this option and decide at a future date.

Obscenity in public and school libraries

In recent years, Wyoming has added parental oversight so that parents can see what their child checks out from public or school libraries.

But some Wyoming lawmakers don’t think that’s enough.

“We need to restrict the ability to have books circulated within the library without checking them out,” said Sen. John Kolb (R-Rock Springs).

Committee members brought up the book “ Gender Queer ” as an example of sexually explicit material. The graphic memoir is about the author coming out as nonbinary. Republican lawmakers say it includes inappropriate pictures.

The committee voted to request a draft bill that ensures sexually explicit materials aren’t placed in children’s sections of public and school libraries. They are also going to research how similar measures could be taken on digital public library resources.

Stalking minors

Lawmakers are also requesting a bill draft that would criminalize adults stalking anyone under the age of 18.

The committee listened to emotional testimony from parents and their children, who said they were stalked by adults.

Glenrock Jr/Sr High School junior Gillian Holman said the mother of one of her classmates was sending texts to the community about inappropriate and sexual behavior Holman was supposedly engaging in. The woman eventually got two years of unsupervised probation and court-mandated counseling .

“I don't get to have fun and be a carefree teenager,” Holman testified. “I have to constantly look for my stalker because she has never had any real repercussions for her actions.”

Wyoming defines stalking as a person who intends to harass someone. Harassment includes verbal or written threats, lewd or obscene statements or images, vandalism or non-consensual physical contact. Current law does not differentiate penalties based on the age of the victim.

The draft bill the committee will study could make it a felony if the adult stalker’s victim is a minor and there’s at least a three-year age gap. It could impose fines up to $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison. It could also include digital harassment.

Judge selection process

The committee also considered changing how state Supreme Court justices are chosen, citing transparency. In addition to the current Judicial Nominating Commission recommending three people to the governor, lawmakers want Senate confirmation.

Chief Justice Kate Fox told members of the committee that applicants for judgeships are not shared with the public to allow privacy so lawyers’ practices are not impacted and to avoid political pressure.

“Judges' allegiance is to the law and to the Constitution and to avoid political pressure as much as possible,” testified Fox. “In fact, in our code of judicial conduct , one of the rules is that judges must avoid that kind of pressure.”

Many committee members were not satisfied with that explanation. Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said the process of picking judges at any level is political, especially because the governor has the last say.

“There is a number of criticisms out there of the judicial nomination commission … about the political influence involved. In particular, that it is a political process because ultimately the governor appoints,” said Hicks.

The committee narrowly voted to request a draft state Constitutional amendment that would require all Supreme Court justices to be confirmed by the Senate. That will be further studied and voted o

