Gordon sees opportunity in Asian markets after trade mission

Gov. Mark Gordon, accompanied by a team of advisors, spent late April traveling to Taiwan and Japan as part of a trade mission to expand relations and opportunities for the state of Wyoming.

Most of the talks between foreign dignitaries and Gordon’s team focused on energy. The governor described the mission as “highly encouraging” and “inspirational” at a press conference on April 30.

The Wyoming delegation landed in Taiwan first, a country that has history with the Cowboy State.

The Wyoming - Asia Pacific Trade Office , based in Taiwan, is one of 24 U.S. states or territories to open or reopen offices in the country. The Wyoming Legislature passed a joint resolution in 2021 , later signed by Gordon, supporting Taiwan as a “sister state,” similar to Cheyenne's designation of Taichung, Taiwan as a “sister city." Gordon has also long advocated for improved trade relations with Taiwan, as well as other Asian countries.

Gordon described Taiwan and Wyoming as two markets made up of “a lot of small and medium enterprises.” He also spoke on Wyoming-made products and collaborations currently active in the Taiwanese market. One such product is a local meade made in Wyoming but shipped to Taiwan. Gordon also brought up a medical innovation in development under Wyoming researchers and Taiwanese doctors.

In 2023, Taiwan imported a little over 97% of its energy needs, and the island nation has taken interest in Wyoming’s coal.

“The country believes that about 20% of their energy mix is going to remain with coal and they're very anxious to get Powder River coal,” said Gordon.

Both Japan and Taiwan hold 2050 net-zero carbon goals, and Gordon said Wyoming energy is helping these countries transition their economies. Uranium and natural gas were also sources of energy that Gordon and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham brought up in Japan, citing the larger energy portfolio of the Western states.

Gordon spoke with different ministries and departments in Japan, as well as a sit down with the prime minister Shigeru Ishiba regarding trade deficits, energy and shipping.

“There could be investment from Japan in facilities that we have here in the states. Of particular interest to me, of course, are the ports off the West Coast that would cut our shipping time from 40 days down to less than 20,” said Gordon.

While there, Ambassador George Glass invited the Wyoming delegation to showcase the state's growing industries to private sector leaders.

“An enormous number of companies came that were interested in what we could do with coal, what we could do with natural gas, what we could do with uranium,” Gordon said. “The new technologies, what the partnerships that could be had on technology, from artificial intelligence and data centers, enter into conversations we had about Wyoming's efforts in the digital space, including our Wyoming stable token .”

Despite the uncertainty in Asian markets brought about by Trump tariffs, Gordon said the changing landscapes present real opportunities for Wyoming to invest in the future. When questioned on how Japan felt toward Trump’s tariffs, Gordon said, “They're concerned.”

However, the governor seems certain that as a state, Wyoming retains a level of confidence that the country at large might not have. According to Gordon, that comes from Wyoming's “strict regulation, not regulation that is overburdened, but regulation that is effective.” He says this is why Japan and Taiwan are “eager” to supplement their energy needs with Wyoming coal over Australia and Indonesia.