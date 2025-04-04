© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

U.S. Senate bill would bar transgender students from campus Greek life

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:11 PM MDT
A sorority house on UW's sorority row.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
Kappa Kappa Gamma on the University of Wyoming's campus in Laramie on May 14, 2024.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A lawsuit involving members of a University of Wyoming sorority and a transgender student is gaining attention in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senators Jim Banks (R-Indiana) and Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) introduced the Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act of 2025 on April 1.

The bill would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to allow single-sex organizations, like sororities and fraternities, to be exclusive based on sex. The text of the bill was not immediately available.

The senators referred to a continuing case in Wyoming.

In 2023, six members of Kappa Kappa Gamma at UW sued their national organization for permitting a transgender student to join their sorority. After a federal district court dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, the sisters appealed the decision to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, where it was also dismissed. The 10th Circuit said it lacked jurisdiction on the case because the lower court’s dismissal was not final or appealable.

It instructed the plaintiffs to either seek a dismissal with prejudice at the district court level or amend their complaint and refile.

So far the plaintiffs have not done anything.

Kappa Kappa Gamma is asking the Wyoming court to set a 21-day deadline for the sisters to take action or convert the previous dismissal to a dismissal with prejudice.

In addition, a separate motion seeks to remove the transgender student from the case. Both motions are waiting for a decision by a U.S. District Court of Wyoming judge.

While the Wyoming case was pending, a separate lawsuit on the same issue was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in January 2024. The national headquarters of Kappa Kappa Gamma are located in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio court issued an order to move the case to Wyoming. That motion was appealed but ultimately dismissed on March 18. All proceedings are now pending in Wyoming.

The next status hearing is scheduled for May 23.
Tags
Politics & Government LawsuittransgenderSororities
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content