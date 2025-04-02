This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A property tax refund program for Wyoming homeowners is now open for applications.

The program exists to help Wyomingites who are struggling to pay their property taxes. In recent years, property taxes have spiked in some parts of the state.

Lawmakers opted to replenish the program with $10.5 million state dollars during the recent legislative general session.

Also during the session, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill into law, HB 39 , which clarifies who is eligible for the refund program going forward.

That new law lowers the maximum income level allowed for property tax refunds from 165% to 145% of the median household income found in the county where the homeowner lives. It goes into effect on July 1.

Lawmakers say the bill clarifies and codifies numbers the Department of Revenue was already using for the program.

“In 2024, we expanded the [property tax] program ,” said Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson). “Before we did that, [the program] was up to 145%. In 2024, we changed that [cap] to 165%. The governor vetoed the 165% [cap], so even though we had the 165 number in a different section [of the bill], it didn’t actually apply. All HB 39 did was clean that up.”

For homeowners earning 125% or below their county’s median income, the refund is calculated on 75% of paid property taxes, not to exceed half of the county’s median residential tax bill. For homeowners earning 126% to 145% of the county’s median income, that amount is reduced by 35%.

In addition to HB 39, electeds also passed a sweeping property tax reform law, SF 69 , “Homeowner property tax exemption.” That new law means single-family homeowners will see a 25% cut applied to the first $1 million of their home's fair market value. It does not include funding for local governments that will lose revenue.

The deadline to apply for the property tax reimbursement program is June 2.

