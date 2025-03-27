A current AG, a Casper lawyer and a district judge are under consideration for the state Supreme Court

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Supreme Court will have a vacancy after Chief Justice Kate Fox retires later this year. She is required to retire by state law.

The Judicial Nominating Commission has given three nominees to Gov. Mark Gordon to consider.

Stuart S. Healy III is a District Judge for the Sixth Judicial District. He has been in that position since 2020. Before that, he served as the Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming for 20 years.

The current Attorney General is also under consideration to join the state’s high court. Bridget Hill has been the state’s AG since 2019 representing multiple state agencies in court. She also served as the director of the Office of State Land and Investments.

Anna Reeves Olson has also been nominated. She’s a partner at a Casper office of a Rocky Mountain region law firm. She’s focused on civil litigation involving professional malpractice defense, healthcare law, contract and real estate disputes, and family law. She is the current President of the Wyoming State Bar.

Gordon will make a decision in April.