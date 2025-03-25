© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

New abortion lawsuit refiled in Natrona County after Teton County dismissal

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 25, 2025 at 10:47 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A lawsuit seeking to overturn two new abortion restrictions has changed venue for the second time, moving back to Natrona County.

The civil suit is targeting two laws, including HB 42, which shuttered Wyoming’s only clinic that provided procedural abortions. Wellspring Health Access has said it’s turned away patients looking for a range of services since Feb. 28.

It’s also aimed at stopping another law, HB 64, which mandates women get a transvaginal ultrasound two days before receiving abortion pills.

The case was originally filed in Natrona County District Court.

Then, because the plaintiffs said the court didn’t move quickly enough, it was refiled in Teton County District Court. The suit landed on the desk of the judge who struck down the state’s two near-total abortion bans in 2023 on the grounds that they violated a tenet of the state Constitution

But last week, that same Teton County district judge dismissed the suit, saying patients in Natrona County have been turned away, so it was a better fit.

A separate case considering the bans from 2023 will be heard in the Wyoming Supreme Court on April 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Cheyenne.

Court officials confirmed to Wyoming Public Radio on March 25 that Natrona County will now be the venue to hear the new abortion restrictions case.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
