Gun-free zones repeal becomes law without Gordon’s pen

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

A bill that repeals gun-free zones in state-run buildings, public schools and public meeting spaces across Wyoming was allowed to pass into law without Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature on Feb. 27.

That’s after around 25 protestors staged a “die-in” outside the governor’s office this week, urging him not to let it become law. Supporters of HB 172 say it will pay dividends in keeping Wyomingites safe. Detractors say the opposite.

In his letter explaining his reasoning, Gordon said, “reflecting this legislature's lackadaisical effort to openly debate and work on this legislation before sending it to my desk, it is tempting to copy and return my same veto letter.”

The governor said he didn’t do that because of recent elections, citing the right of the state Legislature to “drop a political bomb.”

