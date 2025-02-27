© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gun-free zones repeal becomes law without Gordon’s pen

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published February 27, 2025 at 8:48 PM MST
Protestors, including students at the University of Wyoming, staged a "die-in" outside the governor's office to urge him not to sign HB 172.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

A bill that repeals gun-free zones in state-run buildings, public schools and public meeting spaces across Wyoming was allowed to pass into law without Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature on Feb. 27.

That’s after around 25 protestors staged a “die-in” outside the governor’s office this week, urging him not to let it become law. Supporters of HB 172 say it will pay dividends in keeping Wyomingites safe. Detractors say the opposite.

In his letter explaining his reasoning, Gordon said, “reflecting this legislature's lackadaisical effort to openly debate and work on this legislation before sending it to my desk, it is tempting to copy and return my same veto letter.”

The governor said he didn’t do that because of recent elections, citing the right of the state Legislature to “drop a political bomb.”

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Wyoming LegislatureGovernor Mark Gordon
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
See stories by Chris Clements

