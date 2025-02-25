Gordon signs first wave of bills into law

Gov. Mark Gordon has begun signing bills into law.

As of Feb. 24, he’s endorsed 42 bills and allowed another three to become law without his signature.

Gordon’s office pointed out three new laws in particular. One creates an account to help small oil and gas producers pay for bonding . Another reduces the tax rate for mined coal so it matches oil and gas rates. One aimed at addressing heavy caseloads in Wyoming’s district and circuit courts allows judges from chancery , or business, court to hear cases in those courts.

He allowed the Wyoming Gold Act to become law without his signature. It requires the state to invest at least $10 million in gold, something Gordon called a “non-income producing asset.” He also said the state treasurer has the ability to include gold in the state’s investment portfolio, but he added that the Legislature requiring the investment “represents an invasion of the responsibilities of the executive branch.”

The PRIME Act allows local meat producers to sell homemade meat products with less state and federal regulation and no inspections. The governor declared the bill a “trigger law,” meaning it does not take effect until corresponding legislation at the Federal level is passed into law.

The third bill Gordon didn’t sign but is now law allows homeowners to ask law enforcement for help removing a squatter , as well as provides stronger legal protection in doing so. The governor said he “believe[s] strongly in individuals' private property rights,” despite his concern for adequate due process.

None of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus’s Five and Dime bills have yet been signed by Gordon.

Lawmakers are trying to usher dozens of policy priorities through the House, Senate and joint conference committees ahead of their tentative adjournment March 6 . They can overturn Gordon’s vetoes with a two-thirds majority in each chamber. Gordon will have up to 15 days after adjournment to file his objections to unsigned bills with the secretary of state.

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on Feb. 24 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

HEA0001 HB0025 Vehicle accident reporting-amendments.

HEA0002 HB0027 Disabled parking windshield placards-revisions.

HEA0003 HB0092 Wyoming livestock board-memorandums of understanding.

HEA0004 HB0014 Solid waste municipal cease and transfer funding.

HEA0005 HB0022 Water and wastewater operator-emergency response.

HEA0006 HB0030 Driver's licenses and IDs-revisions.

HEA0007 HB0041 Environmental quality-irrevocable letters of credit.

HEA0008 HB0061 State land lease preference amendments.

HEA0009 HB0069 Foreign adversary ownership or control of business entities.

HEA0010 HB0073 Recreation safety-rock climbing.

HEA0011 HB0075 Coal severance tax rate.

HEA0012 HB0082 Provider enrollment-standards.

HEA0013 HB0004 Snowmobile registration and user fees.

HEA0014 HB0023 Surrender driver's license-repeal.

HEA0015 HB0045 Removing otters as protected animals.

HEA0016 HB0054 Chancery court judges-district and circuit court assistance.

HEA0017 HB0086 Public property and buildings-amendments.

HEA0018 HB0166 State auditor payment transparency.

HEA0019 HB0214 Local government payments-electronic payments.

HEA0020 HB0040 Sales and use tax revisions.

HEA0021 HB0017 Career technical education equipment grants amendments.

HEA0022 HB0132 Annual permits for specified commercial loads.

HEJR0001 HJ0001 Amending Wyoming's act of admission for earnings.

HEA0023 HB0038 Ad valorem taxation-payment and credit of penalties.

SEA0001 SF0015 Oil and gas conservation commission-regulation of pits.

SEA0002 SF0016 Industrial siting-tribal notification.

SEA0003 SF0020 Oil and gas bonding-options and bonding pools.

SEA0004 SF0023 Handicap placards-health care providers' approval.

SEA0005 SF0025 Electronic lien and title system.

SEA0006 SF0149 Wildlife conservation license plates-amendments.

SEA0007 SF0042 Resort hotel liquor licenses.

SEA0008 SF0049 Tangible personal property-index and depreciation.

SEA0009 SF0013 Reading assessment and intervention amendments.

SEA0010 SF0078 Distribution of unsolicited absentee ballot request forms.

SEA0011 SF0080 Abandonment of water rights-limitations.

SEA0012 SF0131 Charter school leasing.

SEA0014 SF0073 Charter school funding-amendments.

SEA0015 SF0081 Tax exemption-property owned by the state.

SEA0017 SF0088 2025 large project funding.

SEA0018 SF0063 State lands-fencing-2.

SEA0019 SF0048 Business property exemption.

SJ0001 SJ0003 Commemorating Nellie Tayloe Ross.

The Governor allowed the following bills to go into law without his signature. Click on the bill for a link to the Governor’s letter.

SEA0013 SF0096 Wyoming Gold Act

SEA0016 SF0120 Wyoming PRIME act.