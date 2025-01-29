Rooftop solar compensation bill moves forward despite years of public opposition

Some argue that as more people switch to rooftop solar, electric utility companies will make less money, therefore driving up power costs for non-solar users. A controversial bill proposes a solution.

SF 111 , “net metering revisions,” would change how new solar users are compensated for the electricity they put back into the power grid. This likely would mean less money made and tacked on fees.

Wyoming lawmakers have seen versions of this bill before, and it’s always failed. Many have testified time and time again that so few Wyomingites have rooftop solar, there’s no cost burden to others – and if anything, a change like this could devastate Wyoming’s rooftop solar industry.

But Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) insists the change is needed. He’s led the effort over the years, and this time he’s tried to appease the opposition by adding a clause that grandfathers in existing rooftop solar users.

“I’ve been painted as not being considerate of the environment,” Case said to the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Jan. 27.

Case said he’s not bringing this bill because he’s anti-solar or anti-climate change.

“I believe it’s [climate change] real and I believe we should be doing something about it,” Case said.

But Case said rooftop solar isn't the answer, unless users pay more to upkeep the greater power grid. His concern is that as the number of rooftop solar users grows, less people will be paying for that upkeep, therefore driving up costs for non-solar users.

A report commissioned by the Wyoming Outdoor Council and two other groups found that’s not happening.

At least a dozen people testified against the bill to the committee.

“What customers get back from the utility is the avoided cost rate,” said Ted Hanlon during public testimony. He added that he helped write Wyoming’s original net metering law in 2001.

Hanlon said a small power generator, or rooftop solar owner, doesn’t avoid paying for power grid infrastructure upkeep.

“The only thing they avoid is the fuel costs to generate power, and that’s all the customer gets back is that avoided cost,” Hanlon said. “We know this bill is going to hurt them [rooftop solar owners], that’s the point. And I don’t see where it’s going to help the utility that much. I just think it’s bad legislation.”

This sentiment was echoed by others, saying that this bill would hurt any incentives for rooftop solar.

“Please let Wyoming people have this small tool to help them reduce their home electricity bills and keep their homes affordable,” said Lander resident Steph Kessler. “Please set aside this bill.”

The Wyoming Public Service Commission, which regulates utility rates in the state, testified that the bill is workable. They said they could get the ball rolling on restructuring net metering for small power generators by the end of the year.

Ultimately, the committee passed the bill.

“Really appreciate the passion on this issue and love hearing people’s thoughts and dreams,” said Sen. and Committee Chair Bill Landen (R-Casper), adding that he supports the bill because of the grandfather-in clause. “It’s a real tip of the Stetson to those who are passionate about this now.”

The bill will go to the full Senate for its first of three votes.

