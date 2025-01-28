Do federal license plates mean ICE is in town? The answer is hard to track

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, group chats have been flooded with images and videos of vehicles with federal license plates, spotted outside hotels and grocery stores in Jackson and Driggs.

Then came the rumors the vehicles belonged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That’s according to Todo TV reporter Alicia Ungar, who tried to confirm the rumors for herself.

Earlier this week, Ungar posted a video on Facebook of her approaching a vehicle with federal license plates outside The Lodge at Jackson Hole.

“Is it something that the immigrant community should worry about?” Ungar can be heard asking a man standing beside the vehicle.

Responding “no,” the man then told Ungar he worked for the Wyoming Military Department, a branch of both the Governor’s office and the Wyoming National Guard. He said he was in Jackson for “cold weather training.”

Joseph Coslett, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Military Department confirmed that the 84th Civil Support team was training with local search and rescue officials over the weekend.

Coslett said the National Guard isn’t currently working to enforce ICE orders in Wyoming.

But that could change with an executive order from the president or governor.

“I’m not the right person to say ‘never,’” Colsett said, referencing the department’s work enforcing immigration. “Will we in the future? I don’t know.”

Coslett confirmed that the vehicles use federal license plates because they are both part of a federal and state agency.

Though ICE’s presence has not been confirmed, Ungar said immigrants must not “lower our guard.”

“It is important as an immigrant community to stay prepared,” she said.

ICE raids have already begun in several U.S. cities including Denver, Chicago, Newark, New Jersey and many in Texas.

In Teton County, Ungar wasn’t the only one to hear the rumors.

“We continue to receive reports, but we haven’t been able to confirm them,” said Milessa Ortiz de Jesús, a paralegal at Jackson-based immigration specialist Trefonas Law.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said in a text that he had not heard of ICE’s recent presence in Teton County. If federal immigration agents were in town, he said, he typically receives a heads-up.

In conversations with other immigrants, Ungar said, fear dominates.

“They’re very nervous. Very scared,” Ungar said.

She has of heard kids telling their parents to stay inside.

“It’s very sad to hear that a kid has to go to school concerned, not that they’re going to be taken by ICE — but that they may go back to home and they won’t find their parents,” she added.

In her reporting, Ungar recommends those who are worried avoid driving, which risks traffic stops and identification checks, and to keep calm.