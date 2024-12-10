New sheriffs in town: Lawmakers reshape legislative committees before session

The 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its two month long general session in January. The new session means new committee appointments, which were released on Dec. 7.

The Legislature’s committees meet during the session and in the interim period to review bills, listen to public testimony and recommend action on measures for consideration by the full House or Senate. Chairs are chosen by the presiding officers of both chambers, either the speaker of the House or president of the Senate.

Seven out of 10 incoming committee leaders in the House of Representatives will be members or endorsees of the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, cementing that bloc’s new power in the lower chamber following the general election.

Former Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) will lead the House Appropriations Committee. Caucus member Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-Laramie) will helm that chamber’s Education Committee.

At least two of the Senate’s committee leaders will be lawmakers who’ve been endorsed or tended to vote with the Freedom Caucus in the past:

Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) will direct the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Sen. Tim Salazar (R-Riverton) will chair the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Both chamber’s versions of the 10 standing committees come together during the interim period to work on bills as joint committees.

Notably, for the first time since at least 2001, there will be no Democrats on either the House or Senate education committees.

In a press release written by a Democratic representative, the decision by incoming Speaker of the House and Freedom Caucus member Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) to strip party members from the committees means “that leadership is more interested in political control than working together to solve real problems.”

“This move silences families and makes it easier to pass harmful policies without oversight.”

Though it’ll have more power to set the agenda and pass bills this session, the Freedom Caucus described its own set of issues with the new appointments in a press release , saying they’re “troubled by the committee assignments in the Senate, where an overwhelming majority of committees are controlled by Liz Cheney Republicans.”

“All eyes must be on the Senate and Governor. Will they work with the House, or fulfill their mission to block any legislation from conservatives?”

The general legislative session begins on Jan. 14 in Cheyenne.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.



