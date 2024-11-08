About 60% of voting age Wyomingites voted in Tuesday’s election

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

More than 271,000 Wyomingites voted in the general election, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state .

That’s about 60 percent of the state’s voting age population – and more than double the number of voters in the August primary, when many races for the state Legislature were decided.

Tuesday’s numbers vastly outpace turnout for the 2022 midterms, when 198,198 Wyomingites voted. They’re second only to the 2020 general election, when 278,503 people cast a ballot in Wyoming.