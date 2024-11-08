© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

About 60% of voting age Wyomingites voted in Tuesday’s election

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:37 PM MST

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

More than 271,000 Wyomingites voted in the general election, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state.

That’s about 60 percent of the state’s voting age population – and more than double the number of voters in the August primary, when many races for the state Legislature were decided.

Tuesday’s numbers vastly outpace turnout for the 2022 midterms, when 198,198 Wyomingites voted. They’re second only to the 2020 general election, when 278,503 people cast a ballot in Wyoming.

County canvassing boards are set to certify results by Nov. 8. The state canvassing board will meet on Nov. 13.
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 Electionsvoter turnout
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content