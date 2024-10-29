© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Mail-in ballots: Consider returning by hand to hit the 7 p.m. Nov. 5 deadline

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published October 29, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Two women use voting machines in an office
Courtesy of Mike Yin

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If you’re planning on sending your absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming general election, it’s recommended to send it by Oct. 29.

The Wyoming secretary of state’s website estimates it takes up to seven days for mail-in ballots to make it to county clerks if mailed from the same county.

But that time frame can be longer if you don’t live in the same county where you’re voting, like in the cases of uniformed or overseas Wyomingites.

Voters don’t need to mail their absentee ballots for them to be counted. They can also bring them in-person to their local county clerk’s office.

Ballots received on election day, Nov. 5, after 7 p.m. will not be counted.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray also released a statement this week saying early voting levels in Wyoming had surpassed previous years, with around 76,000 general election ballots already cast statewide.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government 2024 Elections
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements

