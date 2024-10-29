Mail-in ballots: Consider returning by hand to hit the 7 p.m. Nov. 5 deadline

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If you’re planning on sending your absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming general election, it’s recommended to send it by Oct. 29.

The Wyoming secretary of state’s website estimates it takes up to seven days for mail-in ballots to make it to county clerks if mailed from the same county.

But that time frame can be longer if you don’t live in the same county where you’re voting, like in the cases of uniformed or overseas Wyomingites .

Voters don’t need to mail their absentee ballots for them to be counted. They can also bring them in-person to their local county clerk’s office.

Ballots received on election day, Nov. 5, after 7 p.m. will not be counted.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray also released a statement this week saying early voting levels in Wyoming had surpassed previous years, with around 76,000 general election ballots already cast statewide.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

