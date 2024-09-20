Absentee ballots for uniformed and overseas Wyomingites go out starting Sept. 20

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Absentee ballots for the upcoming November general election will be sent out to uniformed and overseas Wyomingites starting today, Sept. 20 .

Any military or expatriate citizens can request their absentee ballot be mailed, faxed or emailed to them from their county clerk.

They’ll have until Election Day to send ballots back, although mail from overseas can often take longer than a week to make it back to the U.S.

Friday is also the deadline for county clerks to have received ballots and to make sample ballots available to the public.

There are less than 50 days remaining before the general election on Nov. 5, when a number of highly contested state elections will decide whether the Freedom Caucus or moderate Republicans will control the state House.

