Wyoming and 22 other states issue legal brief supporting bans on gender-affirming care

Wyoming joined 22 states this week supporting Tennessee in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

It will decide the fate of more than a dozen states’ bans on gender-affirming care, including Wyoming’s , which bans both gender-affirming procedures and surgeries for minors in the state.

Gender-affirming care refers to a wide range of help, from social and legal services and talk therapy to medical procedures.

The Biden administration says the states’ bans violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Tennessee, Wyoming and the other states say they have the right to make laws around that form of healthcare, and health and safety more broadly.

Wyoming’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors went into effect in July. It has yet to face a court challenge.

