Wyoming PBS U.S. Senate and House Debates

Listen to the Wyoming PBS hosted debates on Wyoming Public Radio on Thursday, Oct 17 at 7 p.m.

All ballot-qualified candidates have been invited.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Casper, and Democratic challenger Scott Morrow of Laramie have confirmed their participation.

In the U.S. House of Representatives field, Democratic nominee Kyle Cameron of Cheyenne and Constitution Party nominee Jeff Haggit of Mountain View confirmed they will be participating in the debate as of Oct. 1. There are two other candidates in this race—incumbent Rep. Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne and Libertarian Party nominee Richard Brubaker of Riverton. Neither of them agreed to participate.

Participants will follow the standard question-answer-rebuttal format. Wyoming PBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck will moderate the debates. Peck will also serve on the panel which will be asking the candidates questions alongside Wyoming Public Media's State Government Reporter, Chris Clements, and Cowboy State Daily Reporter, Clair McFarland.