© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Wyoming PBS U.S. Senate and House Debates

Wyoming Public Radio
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:10 PM MDT
Wyoming PBS

Listen to the Wyoming PBS hosted debates on Wyoming Public Radio on Thursday, Oct 17 at 7 p.m.

All ballot-qualified candidates have been invited.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Casper, and Democratic challenger Scott Morrow of Laramie have confirmed their participation.

In the U.S. House of Representatives field, Democratic nominee Kyle Cameron of Cheyenne and Constitution Party nominee Jeff Haggit of Mountain View confirmed they will be participating in the debate as of Oct. 1. There are two other candidates in this race—incumbent Rep. Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne and Libertarian Party nominee Richard Brubaker of Riverton. Neither of them agreed to participate.

Participants will follow the standard question-answer-rebuttal format. Wyoming PBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck will moderate the debates. Peck will also serve on the panel which will be asking the candidates questions alongside Wyoming Public Media's State Government Reporter, Chris Clements, and Cowboy State Daily Reporter, Clair McFarland.
Tags
Politics & Government SenateHouse of RepresentativesHouse and Senate DebateWyoming PBS2024 Elections

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content