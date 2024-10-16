Wyoming leaders propose allowing permitless concealed carry at the state Capitol

Wyoming leaders have proposed rule changes that would allow for permitless concealed carry of firearms in the state Capitol’s public areas. That’s despite an online survey posted by those same leaders that shows public opposition to the idea.

The State Building Commission (SBC) proposed the changes. It’s made up of five executive branch officials, including the secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, state auditor and the governor.

Earlier this year during the legislative session, Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed HB 125 , a bill that would’ve abolished all state-run gun-free zones in Wyoming.

At the time, some on the commission, like Secretary of State Chuck Gray, were not happy with Gordon’s veto .

Despite rejecting the bill, Gordon promised he’d look into allowing firearms in state buildings run by the executive branch.

Before proposing this newest change, the SBC had a public opinion survey on its website.

Over 130 people responded to it, with 87 percent against allowing guns in the Capitol’s public areas. Those areas would include the hallways between committee rooms located beneath the Capitol, but not the Herschler State Office Building. That building is home to the secretary of state’s office, among others.

One response reads, “As an employee located in a public building, I am uncomfortable and fearful of coworkers, public visitors and anyone other than security personnel carrying firearms at my place of work.”

In a press conference last week, Gordon said the commission is not disregarding those opinions.

“It was an overwhelming majority against changing things, but it wasn't a very large sample size,” said Gordon.

He added that the commission’s proposed change is a more piecemeal approach to the subject than the bill he vetoed, which he described as “overly expansive.”

“The state, for instance, leases private property,” he said. “What happens in those kinds of situations? There are areas that could be problematic from the point of view of [the state] Department of Family Services.”

Other responses to the SBC’s survey said the rules could stifle freedom of speech and deter people from testifying on controversial bills at the Capitol.

The proposed changes won’t become law until after a 45-day public comment period. It will be accessible on the secretary of state’s website .

Those who responded to the SBC’s initial survey will need to make their comments again during the official public comment period in order to be taken into account.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

