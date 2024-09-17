© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

The secretary of state’s office was evacuated after receiving suspicious mail

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:21 PM MDT
The Wyoming state Capitol building's dome is covered in protective wrapping and apparently under construction on the left. The Herschler Building East, on the right, looks near completion.
Wyoming Capitol Square Project
This archival image shows the Herschler Building East under construction in 2018.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming secretary of state’s office in Cheyenne was evacuated on Sept. 16, after receiving a white substance in the mail.

Secretaries of state and election offices in at least five other states also received packages containing white powder, but there were no reports of them containing hazardous materials, according to the Associated Press. Iowa received a harmless powder and Oklahoma received flour. Offices in Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee also reportedly received packages containing white powder.

Law enforcement is evaluating and investigating Wyoming’s incident, according to a press release from the secretary of state’s office.

The office is in the Herschler Building East next to the state Capitol, and also houses the departments of education and revenue, and offices of the state treasurer and auditor, among others.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray was participating in an interim legislative meeting in Laramie at the time.

“We just received notice that, in our office, a white powder was opened in an envelope this morning. So we’ve been evacuated and we’re responding to a security incident at the Wyoming secretary of state’s office,” Gray told lawmakers and attendees.

Gray said his office notified county election officials, advising them to be aware of suspicious material and to use extra precaution.

Last November, envelopes containing fentanyl or other substances were sent to elections offices in at least five states.
Tags
Politics & Government Secretary Of State2024 Elections
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content