The secretary of state’s office was evacuated after receiving suspicious mail

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming secretary of state’s office in Cheyenne was evacuated on Sept. 16, after receiving a white substance in the mail.

Secretaries of state and election offices in at least five other states also received packages containing white powder, but there were no reports of them containing hazardous materials, according to the Associated Press . Iowa received a harmless powder and Oklahoma received flour. Offices in Kansas , Nebraska and Tennessee also reportedly received packages containing white powder.

Law enforcement is evaluating and investigating Wyoming’s incident, according to a press release from the secretary of state’s office.

The office is in the Herschler Building East next to the state Capitol, and also houses the departments of education and revenue, and offices of the state treasurer and auditor, among others.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray was participating in an interim legislative meeting in Laramie at the time.

“We just received notice that, in our office, a white powder was opened in an envelope this morning. So we’ve been evacuated and we’re responding to a security incident at the Wyoming secretary of state’s office,” Gray told lawmakers and attendees.

Gray said his office notified county election officials, advising them to be aware of suspicious material and to use extra precaution.