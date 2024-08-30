Losing Republican candidate files lawsuit after being denied a run as an Independent in the general

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Mathew Malcom ran as a Republican in the primary election for House District 61, which represents an eastern region of Cheyenne. He lost to Republican incumbent Daniel Singh by 153 votes. Malcolm has since filed a complaint in state district court in Cheyenne saying a Wyoming law violates the Wyoming State Constitution. The law, also known as the “sore loser law,” prohibits a candidate who is unsuccessful in a party primary from running in the general election as an Independent.

Article 1 sec. 3 of the Wyoming Constitution is cited as being violated in the complaint. That part of the constitution refers to equal political rights. The complaint alleges the “sore loser law” infringes on Malcolm’s rights to political equality.

“Residents in my district have reached out to voice their frustrations with our election system. They are upset that now they will have no choice on the November ballot,” said Malcom in a press release . “This is about freedom at the polls. Wyomingites deserve more choices on the ballot. More competition will force candidates to earn constituent votes by talking about the issues that matter.”

Singh has been endorsed by the Freedom Caucus and is currently uncontested in the general election. Malcolm said he gathered the required signatures to appear on the ballot again as an Independent but was rejected by the Secretary of State because he lost in the primary race, which violates state law.

Aug. 26 was the filing deadline for Independent candidates to appear in the general election. According to the Secretary of State’s office , two Independent candidates will appear on ballots across the state in the general election. Those include Timothy Forbis in HD 10 and Tyler Cessor in HD 57.

Two petitions did not get approved since they didn’t provide the required number of signatures, while two others withdrew from the process after filing a petition.

