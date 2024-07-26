Wyoming Democrats endorse Harris for president, call for Hageman to apologize over “DEI hire” comment

As Democrats across the country rush to build a new presidential campaign, the Wyoming Democratic Party unanimously endorsed Vice Pres. Kamala Harris.

It was a decision that state party Chairman Joe Barbuto said extends to some local parties as well.

“Frankly, I've heard from Wyoming Democrats across the state and I know even some county parties have done some casual polling of their members to ask who they prefer. And it seems like all around Vice Pres. Harris is the popular choice among Wyoming Democrats.”

After dropping out on July 21, Joe Biden endorsed Harris in a letter addressing the nation. It’s a historic event mirrored only by the events of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, when the party met to select a new presidential nominee after Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson decided not to seek reelection, leaving no clear frontrunner. A major difference this time around: The party appears to have united around Harris, with recent endorsements by the Obamas solidifying her support among Democrats.

“When people cast that vote for Joe Biden, and his running mate is Kamala Harris, they were also casting a vote for her, and so it makes sense to us that we would honor that by continuing to support,” said Barbuto.

Barbuto cited Harris’ experience with the 2020 campaign, her work as a senator in California and her time as a prosecutor. While Barbuto understands that Wyoming is “not going to vote for the Democratic candidate in 2024,” he still believes Harris represents a candidate that wants to govern for all Americans. The proof for Barbuto lies mainly in her work around the Inflation Reduction Act, one of the more pivotal pieces of Biden's administration policy goals. Many major industries in Wyoming have seen some sort of financial assistance from the law, from the energy sector, to transportation and the expansion of high-speed fiber for connecting rural communities to the internet, a particularly expensive build out for Wyoming landscapes.

“We've received several dollars here in Wyoming for our infrastructure and expanding job opportunities, expanding internet access, quite a few things and I think that we can continue to see that kind of effort put forth in a Kamala Harris administration” said Barbuto.

Not all Wyoming officials share Barbuto’s enthusiasm for Harris.

Rep. Hariet Hageman recently said in an interview with Gray Television Washington News Bureau, “I think it's just a failure from top to bottom. I think she was a DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] hire and I think that that's what we're seeing and I just don't think that they have anybody else. I just think that they're just in disarray.”

The Wyoming Democratic Party has called for Hageman to apologize. Barbuto called her remarks “thinly veiled racism.”

“Vice President Harris's accomplishments far outweigh those of Representative Hageman,” Barbuto said. “So maybe she ought to focus on doing her job as a congresswoman, and maybe put aside some of that local rhetoric and red meat that she likes to throw out, because it's not doing anyone any good, certainly not Wyoming.”

With no Democratic challengers entering the race, it’s expected Harris will win the party nomination in a virtual roll call consisting of pledged delegates, or individuals who agree to support her at a later convention. The virtual roll call could take place as soon as August 1, well before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19. It’s there where Wyoming’s 17 delegates will officially cast votes for Harris.

