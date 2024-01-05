© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Internet in the modern West: Wyoming debates the impacts of mass federal projects in the Frontier State

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
Jordan Uplinger
/
Wyoming Public Media

"After two weeks of three different interviews, all in different formats, questioning people with different views, and bringing it all together, I still felt as if there was more to say. Each interview went so much longer than the nine minutes the feature ended up being. It was disappointing, feeling like I had left so much unsaid, choosing what makes it in and what’s lost to an ever-increasing “old stories” folder. Yet, if given the chance to create a larger story, it would have fallen flat. It took me up until the very last minute to create.

I am very proud of my feature, and I'm even more excited about the roadmap it laid out before me to guide me in future story writing."

Read the original story.
Tags
Open Spaces InternetInternet AccessBroadbandRural Broadband
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Related Content