Internet in the modern West: Wyoming debates the impacts of mass federal projects in the Frontier State

"After two weeks of three different interviews, all in different formats, questioning people with different views, and bringing it all together, I still felt as if there was more to say. Each interview went so much longer than the nine minutes the feature ended up being. It was disappointing, feeling like I had left so much unsaid, choosing what makes it in and what’s lost to an ever-increasing “old stories” folder. Yet, if given the chance to create a larger story, it would have fallen flat. It took me up until the very last minute to create.

I am very proud of my feature, and I'm even more excited about the roadmap it laid out before me to guide me in future story writing."

Read the original story.