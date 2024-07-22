© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Absentee voting for primary opens Tuesday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT
A drawing of a ballot box with a ballot being placed in the top. It says "Vote" across the front
kboo.fm

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Absentee voting begins this Tuesday, July 23.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them via a phone call to the county clerk, through email or in person. Absentee ballots can be requested until the day before the primary election on August 20. For voters who’ve already requested an absentee ballot, they should start getting sent out starting on July 23.

Wyoming is holding closed primaries this year. Registered voters will receive the ballot for the party they declared for earlier this year.

New voters can register and declare a party with their county clerk up to and including election day.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on August 20. Ballots that arrive after the deadline will not be counted.

Contact information for county clerks are listed here. The Secretary of State’s office has also created a polling place locator for residents planning to vote in person.
Kamila Kudelska
