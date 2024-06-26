Lawmakers hear ideas for healing Wyoming’s ailing childcare system

Over the last 13 years, the number of licensed childcare providers in Wyoming has rapidly declined from almost 855 to just 570. Now, lawmakers are looking at solutions.

Micah Richardson with the Wyoming Women’s Foundation told legislators on the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee the closure of so many childcare centers is a workforce problem: Ccaregivers aren’t getting replaced when they retire, or they experience burnout without enough pay, and close up shop.

One option Richardson supports is creating a statewide substitute pool. She said it’s not a perfect fix since some providers are reluctant to let strangers care for their students, but, she said, “I think a lot of us are like, ‘Yeah, but we are willing to let our kids have a bad day if that means you get a break and can have some reprieve.’ Your kids have to adapt, right?”

Another option is something called a tri-care share.

“Basically, it’s three entities putting in to make childcare more affordable,” Richardson said. “The business puts in, the state puts in and the parent pays a portion as well.”

Richardson said other states have successfully created a childcare fund for such a program using a state income tax. But since Wyoming doesn’t have one, she proposes using sales tax funds instead.

Richardson also warned lawmakers about too much deregulation since it could make childcare less safe, with too many children in the care of untrained teachers.

“I don't believe that all parents want to send their kids somewhere where there are no regulations, and I don't necessarily think that all providers want it to be just open to however many kids there are,” Richardson said. “I feel like there needs to be some discussion that probably includes some funding to help keep this sustainable.”

The committee will continue their discussion about tri-care shares and a substitute pool at their August 29-30 meeting.

Lawmakers will consider other solutions as well during next year’s legislative session. The committee recently voted to draft a bill that would allow nannies to take care of up to five families, instead of just two.

