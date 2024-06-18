Fred Parady, former speaker of the Wyoming House who prioritized coalition building, dies at 69

A former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives died on June 15.

Fred Parady spent 10 years representing Sweetwater County as a moderate Republican.

A former coal mine manager, Parady served as speaker from 2003 to 2004, and chaired the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments.

He often worked with both political sides on bills having to do with wildlife and natural resources, senior citizens and expanding the state’s public lands leasing.

“He was interested in coalition building,” said Chris Boswell, a former Democratic representative and minority floor leader. Boswell is also from Sweetwater County, and knew Parady. “Back then a lot of the work was more regional rather than Democrats versus Republicans.”

Parady chaired the state Republican Party after leaving office, eventually attempting an unsuccessful run for party treasurer.

“He was a thinker, a progressive thinker in the Legislature,” Boswell said. “He liked to look forward and to imagine what could be done for the state over the course of years.”

Parady later resigned as chairman and moved to Alaska to work as a school district executive.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.