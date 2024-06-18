© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Fred Parady, former speaker of the Wyoming House who prioritized coalition building, dies at 69

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:52 PM MDT
A photo of a man in a suit.
Courtesy of C-SPAN
Former Wyoming Speaker of the House Fred Parady.

A former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives died on June 15.

Fred Parady spent 10 years representing Sweetwater County as a moderate Republican.

A former coal mine manager, Parady served as speaker from 2003 to 2004, and chaired the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments.

He often worked with both political sides on bills having to do with wildlife and natural resources, senior citizens and expanding the state’s public lands leasing.

“He was interested in coalition building,” said Chris Boswell, a former Democratic representative and minority floor leader. Boswell is also from Sweetwater County, and knew Parady. “Back then a lot of the work was more regional rather than Democrats versus Republicans.”

Parady chaired the state Republican Party after leaving office, eventually attempting an unsuccessful run for party treasurer.

“He was a thinker, a progressive thinker in the Legislature,” Boswell said. “He liked to look forward and to imagine what could be done for the state over the course of years.”

Parady later resigned as chairman and moved to Alaska to work as a school district executive.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government House RepublicansWyoming Legislature
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements
