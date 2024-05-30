Wyoming’s Congressional delegation call Trump’s guilty verdict political persecution

Wyoming’s Congressional delegation is calling a jury’s conviction of former Pres. Donald Trump a politically motivated abuse of the legal system.

The New York jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up so-called hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of his presidential run in 2026.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, Sen. John Barrasso and Sen. Cynthia Lummis have traded campaign endorsements with Trump, who’s seeking a second presidential term in the November general election.

All three members released statements lambasting Democrats after the verdict came down.

Hagemen said in an interview she expects Trump will successfully appeal.

“It's such a blatant violation of due process. It's a blatant violation of equal protection. It's a blatant violation of our legal norms,” she said, adding, “I think that he is going to win Wyoming by an even higher margin than he was before.”

Barrasso posted to X, formerly Twitter, that the case in New York was never about justice.

“Democrats are weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent. Elections are decided in voting booths, not courtrooms. President Trump will keep fighting to get America back on track,” he wrote.

Lummis also posted to X, saying this hasn’t been a trial, but “a biased political persecution from the start.”

“Democrats’ ability to successfully weaponize our judicial system to silence a political opponent should scare every single American,” Lummis wrote. “This is a dark day for our Republic and does irreparable damage to Americans’ trust in our judicial system by undermining the Constitution for political gain.”

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11. He could face up to four years of incarceration, but legal experts say that’s unlikely as he has no criminal history.

Trump has been charged in three other cases over his handling of classified documents and alleged interference in the 2020 election.