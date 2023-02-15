Hageman endorses Trump in his 2024 presidential bid

Wyoming U.S. House Rep. Harriet Hageman announced her endorsement of former president Donald Trump in his presidential run in 2024. She called Trump one of the best presidents of her lifetime, and said Republicans must fight against President Joe Biden.

“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024,” Hageman said in a statement.

In particular, Hageman praised Trump’s support for stricter immigration policies and domestic energy. At a recent town hall in Laramie, she criticized recent inflation statistics , threats from China and migration and drug trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border .

“We don't want to be a third-world country. We don't,” she said. “But that's where this administration is heading with some of these failed policies.”

Hageman was critical of Trump and supported one of his challengers, Ted Cruz , during the 2016 election. However, she has publicly backed the former president in recent years, especially since he endorsed her in her winning campaign against former Rep. Liz Cheney. Last year, she echoed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.