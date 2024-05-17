Rep. Storer announces reelection bid as election cycle opens

The 2024 election cycle kicked off Thursday, May 16, across the Cowboy State, as the candidate filing period opened. Rep. Liz Storer (D-Jackson) announced her bid for reelection the same day.

In her 2020 campaign, Storer promised that she could work across party lines to get things done. This was her first term as a representative. During this year's legislative budget session, she spearheaded property tax relief for her constituents in Teton County, which extended to homeowners all over Wyoming.

Storer said she's proud of the work she did to help sell the Kelly Parcel to Grand Teton National Park, settling a decades-long controversy.

"Certainly, the protection of the Kelly Parcel, and having the authority to sell it to the park was a huge coup," Storer said. "And, settling something that has been a controversy for decades."

While she's happy with what she's accomplished so far, she said she aims to do more to help young Wyomingites and families.

"Wyoming's one of the few states that doesn't fund early childhood education in a meaningful way," Storer said. "It's costing us money in the long run. It's hurting our young families, and not getting kids off to a great start as a result."

But Storer said she's worked on many other notable projects, including securing funding to expand Jackson Hole High School, where officials had to remove lockers to make room for students.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray expressed his enthusiasm for this time of year in a written statement.“Running for office is a pivotal part of our Constitutional Republic, and is also a tremendously rewarding experience," said Gray. "We encourage candidates to consult our 2024 Campaign Guide, and contact us with any questions."

Storer is the incumbent representative for Teton County. As of this report, she does not have an opponent for the August 20th primary. The deadline to run for office is May 31st at 5 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Liz Storer is the president and CEO of the George B. Storer Foundation, which provides a grant to WPM.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.