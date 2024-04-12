WPR Politics Quiz: See how well you follow Wyoming politics with this news quiz

Welcome to the WPR Politics Quiz. We’ll be coming out with a new one every two weeks. Keep an eye out on Fridays!

The 2024 legislative budget session ended last month, but the impacts of the bills that passed – or died – are still being felt across Wyoming. How much do you know about this year’s session and history of the state Capitol? (Answers located at the bottom of this page - no peeking!)

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Radio The Wyoming State Capitol on Feb. 12, 2024.

1. The Legislature voted against a special session this year. How many special sessions have there been since 2020?



a. 89

b. 18

c. 4

d. 23

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Radio Outside the Wyoming State Capitol extension building on March 5, 2024.

2. There was the potential for a special session this year. However, it was voted down by the House and Senate. Who has the power to call a special session?



a. House and Senate leaders

b. The governor

c. The governor and/or the Legislature

d. Only a majority of the Legislature

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Radio The entrance to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 22, 2024.

3. What property taxes were passed in the 2024 budget session?



a. SF 54, which would provide across the board property tax exemption through a percentage of your home’s value.

b. HB 3, which would provide longtime Wyomingites who are over 65 years of age with a significant exemption from property tax, up to 50%.

c. HB 181, which would reduce the residential assessment rate for the 2025 tax year to 6.7% from 6.765%.

d. SF 123, which would erase property tax collections in Wyoming across the board.

David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stands before a TV news reporter at the state capitol in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

4. When was the Capitol built?



a. 1847

b. 1886

c. 1953

d. 2002

David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media

5. For what purpose was Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) trying to get money during this year’s legislative budget session?



a. Subsidies for local ranchers and farmers.

b. Trail systems, boat docks and other outdoors infrastructure.

c. An aging water tank near Wheatland.

d. A fund for Wheatland to sue the state and federal government.

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Media

6. Gov. Gordon vetoed a bill pertaining to abortions in Wyoming during this session. Which was it?



a. A bill that would force the temporary closure of Wyoming’s only clinic that provides procedural abortions by adding new regulations.

b. A bill that would ban medication abortions in the Cowboy State.

c. A bill that would provide financial incentives to clinics that provide abortions and other OB-GYN care.

d. A bill that would ban all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape, incest, and if the mother’s life is in danger.

1. Answer: D. There have been 23 special sessions since 2020.

The most recent was called by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. They wanted to address multiple vetoes by Gov. Mark Gordon. Those were of HB 125, (a bill repealing gun-free zones) HB 148, (the abortion regulations bill) SF 103, (the Wyoming PRIME Act) SF 13, (a federal land use bill) and a single-subject bill that would bring back vetoed language concerning the University of Wyoming's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Legislative leaders expressed interest in the idea of returning to Cheyenne, but only if it was solely focused on SF 54, a property tax relief bill. A vote was called but a majority wasn’t reached in both the House and Senate.

2. Answer: C. Either the governor or the Legislature can call a special session.

The state Constitution was amended in the early 2000s to allow the Legislature to call for one in addition to the governor. The first special session was in 1920, and was initiated to deal with irrigation ditches and the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

3. Answer: B. HB 3 was the property tax bill signed by Gov. Gordon during this past legislative session.

It goes into effect in January. Rep. Liz Storer (D-Jackson) said it will be a meaningful reduction in taxes for Teton County residents especially.

4. Answer: B. Construction started on the Wyoming Capitol building in 1886.

Randy Fetzer, the reading clerk for the Senate, said most of the artwork, paint and woodwork are all original, despite a recent refurbishment.

5. Answer: C. Rep. Haroldson was seeking funding for an aging water tank near Wheatland.

Town officials raised over $6 million for repairs through various channels. But they were still short by $2 million. Ultimately, Gov. Gordon vetoed the section of the budget bill that would have funded the repairs of the water tank.

6. Answer: A. Gov. Gordon vetoed HB 148, which would have placed new regulations on Wyoming’s only clinic providing procedural abortions.

Wellspring Health Access in Casper has faced arson, a local backlash, and near-constant protest since it opened nearly a year ago. HB 148 passed the Legislature and aimed to force the closure of the clinic, but Gordon used his veto pen to kill it.

