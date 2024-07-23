Wyoming looks to bolster large-scale housing projects on state lands amid shortage of homes

The Wyoming Legislature's Regulatory Reduction Task Force is considering a law that would make it easier for state lands to be used for affordable housing.

The task force heard from officials representing the Legislative Service Office and the Office of State Lands and Investments on the details of the legislation.

The draft bill comes as the need for more low-cost homes across the state is steadily increasing.

It would extend the duration of special use leases given to private developers on state trust lands from 75 years to 99.

That could go a long way in helping developers find financing for apartment complexes and other large projects from banks that often require longer leases.

The measure would also prioritize the leasing of state lands for affordable housing.

“Over on my side of the state, where we see so many projects popping up [in] Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Evanston, I think we certainly need a bill like this, because we don’t have enough affordable housing for our folks who’ll be coming in,” said Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston).

Sen. Bob Nicholas (R-Cheyenne) said the bill could benefit Laramie and Teton counties especially, which have both seen unprecedented growth in recent years.

“We know that the price of land there is astronomically high,” said Nicholas. “But we do have state leases that are checkerboard and are all over Teton County.”

The bill originated from the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which is scheduled to discuss it in a meeting on July 30 in Evanston.

The task force could choose to amend it themselves before sending it back.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.