Wyoming-sponsored legislation moving through Congress would ban trans athletes from the Olympics

In a combative committee hearing on Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) spoke in defense of the legislation, which passed.

Hageman is Wyoming’s only representative in the U.S. House.

She said it’s necessary to protect the privacy of cisgender women from trans women who might want to compete in the Olympic Games alongside them.

“It is about protecting women and girls, and women and girls’ athletics,” said Hageman. “That is all.”

Layha Spoonhunter is Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho and Oglala Lakota, and a two-spirit Wyomingite.

“I feel that this legislation is another piece of harmful and discriminatory legislation that is targeting a specific community, and that we have bigger issues that we need to address,” said Spoonhunter.

Spoonhunter said any enforcement of the ban by the government would involve violating the personal safety and rights of trans people.

The bill text itself does not specify how it will be enforced, or by whom.

“It sends a clear message to trans youth that when they get over the age to be able to qualify for the Olympics, that they will not be able to,” they said. “And that's heartbreaking.”

Other lawmakers pointed to the fact that the bill addresses what they say is a non-issue.

Hageman said she hopes the bill will pass Congress in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

