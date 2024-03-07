© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming flag will be at half staff at Capital and Carbon County in honor of Pat O'Toole Friday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 7, 2024 at 5:02 PM MST
This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Pat O'Toole passed away February 25th. O'Toole was a rancher who worked in the state to champion agriculture and the environment.

In 1986, he was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives. He represented Carbon County for six years. After his time in the house, he was appointed by President Clinton to the Western Water Policy Commission. His passion to look at the future of water in the west - led him to become President of the Family Farm alliance in 2005. He served in that position until his death.

In an announcement that the Wyoming flag will be at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Carbon County on Friday, March 8, Gov. Mark Gordon said O’Toole was a tireless advocate to protect Wyoming’s water - especially in the Colorado river drainage.
