Casper Mayor resigns following allegations of domestic violence

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM MDT
Casper Mayor Bruce Knell
City of Casper, Wyoming
Casper Mayor Bruce Knell apologizes for his comment on an article about the opening of a clinic that provides abortions in the community.

Casper Mayor Bruce Knell resigned from City Council Thursday following recent allegations that he physically attacked his wife. Knell has denied the accusations, but said in his resignation letter (see below) that his reputation has already been damaged to the point where stepping down was necessary.

K2 radio first reported that Stacy Erin Casper filed for divorce and a protection order against Knell on Monday, Sept. 18. She alleges in court filings that Knell attacked her in a hotel while the two were visiting Austin, Texas. She said the attack sent her to the hospital and required staples to fix.

Austin police told Oil City News that they investigated the incident at the time, but no arrests were made. Wyoming law enforcement has not opened any investigations.

Knell was first elected in 2020, and his tenure has been mired in multiple controversies, including another incident related to domestic violence. He also drew criticism earlier this year for a social media post about a clinic that provides abortions in Casper.

The Casper City Council is moving quickly to elect new leadership, including appointing a new council member to a now vacant Ward 1 seat, which Knell also occupied.

Former Casper Mayor Bruce Knell's resignation letter.
City of Casper
Former Casper Mayor Bruce Knell's resignation letter.

Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
