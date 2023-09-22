Casper Mayor resigns following allegations of domestic violence

Casper Mayor Bruce Knell resigned from City Council Thursday following recent allegations that he physically attacked his wife. Knell has denied the accusations, but said in his resignation letter (see below) that his reputation has already been damaged to the point where stepping down was necessary.

K2 radio first reported that Stacy Erin Casper filed for divorce and a protection order against Knell on Monday, Sept. 18. She alleges in court filings that Knell attacked her in a hotel while the two were visiting Austin, Texas. She said the attack sent her to the hospital and required staples to fix.

Austin police told Oil City News that they investigated the incident at the time, but no arrests were made. Wyoming law enforcement has not opened any investigations.

Knell was first elected in 2020, and his tenure has been mired in multiple controversies, including another incident related to domestic violence . He also drew criticism earlier this year for a social media post about a clinic that provides abortions in Casper.

The Casper City Council is moving quickly to elect new leadership, including appointing a new council member to a now vacant Ward 1 seat, which Knell also occupied.