Laramie City Council approves bylaws for its new Police Advisory Board

On July 18, the Laramie City Council approved bylaws for the city’s Police Advisory Board. This development comes just two weeks after the board itself was created in early July. The bylaws outline the board’s purpose, membership, responsibilities, training procedures and more.

One point of debate during the city council meeting was the bylaws’ stipulation that board members would have to receive full federal background checks. Some councilors worried that this would discourage certain Laramie residents from applying to the board since all information collected in the background check would become publicly available.

Others thought background checks were necessary for a group working with law enforcement, especially since the stated purpose of the board is to “expand public transparency.” Chief of Police Brian Browne also explained that the Laramie Police Department requires background checks of everyone entering police facilities.

Councilor Sharon Cumbie said that background checks would allow board members to bypass federal regulations, such as those put in place by the National Crime Information Center .

“There are certain rules, federal rules, about information and what you have to have in order to get access. So we thought that access and transparency was more valued,” she said.

Eventually, the bylaws were amended so background checks only investigated board members’ criminal histories, which Cumbie believes won’t affect membership.

“It's really just looking for a history of criminality,” she said. “And that would not necessarily eliminate someone from the board, because the goal is to have someone with past experience who can offer that perspective.”

The bylaws also stipulate that board members will undergo 20 - 40 hours of training before starting, in addition to 30 hours of training each year. This includes at least two police ride-alongs annually.

The board will be composed of five appointed members who will serve three-year terms, in addition to the Chief of Police and the City Manager, or their respective designees, who will be non-voting members. Councilors Cumbie, Pat Gabriel, and Jayne Pearce are serving on a subcommittee that will decide how board members are selected.

The Police Advisory Board is estimated to be up and running within the next three to six months. It will meet at least six times a year, and its meetings will be open to the public.

Editor's Note: Councilor Pat Gabriel also works at Wyoming Public Media as an operations manager and host.