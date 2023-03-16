© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Politics & Government
Mountain News Bureau 2
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Mountain West lawmakers seek property tax relief as home values soar

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT
Colorado Living. Golden, Colorado - Denver Metro Area Residential Winter Panorama with the view of a Front Range mountains in the distance
Faina Gurevich
/
Adobe Stock

News brief: 

State officials around the Mountain West are looking to provide property tax relief to residents as they struggle with the increasing costs of living in the region.

Property tax formulas depend on where you live, but the amount is generally based on the value of your home. In the Mountain West, those yearly bills are getting larger as demand to live in the region keeps rising and real estate prices keep breaking records.

In Wyoming, property taxes jumped about 16 percent in 2021. State Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, recently testified that the issue is acute in resort areas and other highly desirable communities.

“I'm talking about counties that are surrounding our national parks, counties that are getting historic growth,” he said.

In Idaho, property taxes have risen about 65 percent just in the past five years, according to the Mountain States Policy Center.

Coloradans are facing what the Denver Post recently described as "unprecedented and unsettling" property tax hikes as the median prices of homes in Front Range communities and mountain towns soar.

Gierau said the bills are a growing burden especially for lower-income folks and older residents on social security.

“Our teachers, our firefighters, first responders – people that are working every day that are struggling at their kitchen table with their issues, their costs, right now,” he said.

That’s why Wyoming lawmakers voted to expand refund programs for low- and middle-income homeowners. Montana recently passed a similar but broader measure, among other large tax cuts. A bill moving through the Idaho Legislature would also provide relief. Some Colorado lawmakers are calling for local governments to provide temporary property tax credits.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Politics & Government propertytaxhousing
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
See stories by Will Walkey
Related Content