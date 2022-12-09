© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Casper passes non-discrimination legislation

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published December 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST
IMG_0006.jpg
Taylar Stagner
/
Wyoming Public Media
The City of Casper at sundown in early December.

Casper voted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to add protections against discrimination to their municipal code. The council voted 8-1 to pass the policy.

The City of Casper has been looking to add more protections for the LGBTQ+ community for around 18 months. The suggestion originally came from the city’s LGBTQ committee but grew to include more identities.

Casper City Council member Amber Pollock said the legislation includes protection from housing and employment discrimination and protection from violent crimes.

“We wanted to just try to get a comprehensive set of protections out in one fell swoop so it does include both of those elements,” she said.

The law includes protections based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin and disability status.

Pollock said these protections go into effect immediately and next steps include educating law enforcement about the updated municipal code.

Pollock said there was a provision including age discrimination in the bill but it was removed before the policy passed.

“It became clear to us that there was additional nuance that would need some consideration there in in federal age discrimination definitions,” she said.

The council plans on making a group in the coming weeks to discuss age discrimination.

Laramie, Jackson, Gillette have similar legislation on the books in their communities. Cheyenne has a biased crime ordinance that was passed earlier this year.

Politics & Government Natrona CountyCasperLGBTQ
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
