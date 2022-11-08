© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Local Wyoming governments likely will be able to invest in stock markets

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:19 PM MST
wyoming.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

It appears that voters passed one new constitutional amendment, Constitutional Amendment A, in the general election, while a second amendment failed to pass.

Constitutional Amendment A will allow local governments, like towns and counties, to invest funds in the stock market. At the moment, only the state could invest funds in equities.

The amendment was initially introduced to the legislature in the last session by Rep. Pat Sweeney (R-Casper). Proponents say that because local government investments are limited, large funds cannot yield large returns.

However, the Wyoming County Treasurer’s Association opposed the amendment on the account of stock markets being too volatile.

Amendment B did not pass. It would have increased the mandatory retirement age for state Supreme Court Justices and district judges from 70 to 75. The Wyoming Judicial Branch supported the amendment, saying that an extension of the retirement age could allow judges to contribute their service longer and create a net savings for the state.

Since 2000, Wyomingites have only passed 12 constitutional amendments.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
