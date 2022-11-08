Local Wyoming governments likely will be able to invest in stock markets

It appears that voters passed one new constitutional amendment, Constitutional Amendment A, in the general election, while a second amendment failed to pass.

Constitutional Amendment A will allow local governments, like towns and counties, to invest funds in the stock market. At the moment, only the state could invest funds in equities.

The amendment was initially introduced to the legislature in the last session by Rep. Pat Sweeney (R-Casper). Proponents say that because local government investments are limited, large funds cannot yield large returns.

However, the Wyoming County Treasurer’s Association opposed the amendment on the account of stock markets being too volatile.

Amendment B did not pass. It would have increased the mandatory retirement age for state Supreme Court Justices and district judges from 70 to 75. The Wyoming Judicial Branch supported the amendment, saying that an extension of the retirement age could allow judges to contribute their service longer and create a net savings for the state.