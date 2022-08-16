© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Curt Meier wins State Treasurer race

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM MDT
Curt meyer.jpg
Curt Meier for Wyoming Facebook Page
/
Curt Meier running for office in 2018 in Casper, Wyoming.

Incumbent Republican Curt Meier won the state treasurer office by a landslide during Wyoming’s primary election Tuesday.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, Fellow Republican candidate Bill Gallop, did not attend most of the political forums leading up to election night.

Wyofile reported, Meier’s office could not account for $100 million dollars in state funds earlier this year. Meier also said his office's performance was subpar during the Wyoming Legislature’s 2022 budget session.

Meier was state senator of Goshen, Niobrara and Weston Counties for around twenty years before being elected treasurer in 2018.

Former president Donald Trump endorsed Meier for the position along with Chuck Gray for Secretary of State and Harriette Hageman for Wyoming’s House seat. They also won their elections.

Tags

Politics & Government state treasurerWyoming primaryRepublican CandidatesDonald Trump
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
