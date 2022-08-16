Curt Meier wins State Treasurer race

Incumbent Republican Curt Meier won the state treasurer office by a landslide during Wyoming’s primary election Tuesday.

According to the Cowboy State Daily , Fellow Republican candidate Bill Gallop, did not attend most of the political forums leading up to election night.

Wyofile reported , Meier’s office could not account for $100 million dollars in state funds earlier this year. Meier also said his office's performance was subpar during the Wyoming Legislature’s 2022 budget session.

Meier was state senator of Goshen, Niobrara and Weston Counties for around twenty years before being elected treasurer in 2018.

Former president Donald Trump endorsed Meier for the position along with Chuck Gray for Secretary of State and Harriette Hageman for Wyoming’s House seat. They also won their elections.