With minds made up, the key for U.S. House candidates is to get supporters to vote

A longtime Wyoming political observer says making up 20 points with less than a month before the state’s primary election is a very high bar for Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

U.W. political scientist Jim King said the challenge for both candidates in Wyoming’s summer primary is to make sure people actually show up and vote. He said Cheney could make up some ground if she could do well with a group of independents that frequently find themselves voting in Republican primaries.

“Those are the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 because of some of the policy things that he did, because he wasn't Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden. But those are the people who also probably did not think the election irregularities that have been so much in the news really did occur. And so these are the people that clearly Cheney is targeting,” said King.

King doubts there will be much of an impact from so-called crossover voters, or Democrats who change parties to vote in the primary, unless the race ends up being decided by a few hundred votes.

Polls have shown a low number of undecided voters in the race. King said that tells him that neither candidate will have much success in changing people’s minds about who they should vote for.