Wyoming House candidates will get their shot at Cheney

Wyoming’s five Republican U.S. House candidates will have their first face to face debate Thursday night in Sheridan. It will be the first time Congresswoman Liz Cheney will face her detractors led by Trump endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Army veteran Denton Knapp and grassroots candidate Robyn Belinskey will also be on stage. The 90-minute debate will be televised by Wyoming PBS and carried over the air and on-line by Wyoming Public Radio. The event will be closed to the general public. The candidates will address questions crafted by a media panel which includes WPR's Bob Beck.