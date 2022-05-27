© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Cheney finally announces plans to seek reelection

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published May 27, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
U.S. Congress
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney made it official Thursday, she is seeking reelection. Cheney made the announcement in a video saying that serving as Wyoming’s Congresswoman has been the highest honor in her professional life. She told voters there are things they can count on.

“When I know something is wrong I will say so. I won’t waiver or back down, I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation, I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale,” said Cheney.

Cheney has angered many republicans for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. For that reason she will face Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman and a host of others in the republican primary. Trump will speak on Hageman’s behalf this weekend.

Politics & Government Congresswoman Liz CheneyElection 2022wyoming elections
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
