Open Spaces: Podcast

Award-winning stories from Wyoming Public Radio

By Wyoming Public Media
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:44 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, in honor of a successful fund drive, we are showcasing our award-winning work. Every February, WPR submits stories from the past year for award consideration. We are still waiting to hear the results from 2024. So we wanted to share the stories that won awards in 2023:

It was a big year for energy in the state. Including a groundbreaking for a huge wind energy project outside of Rawlins. A forum tried to address stigmas that are stopping firearms owners from seeking mental health resources. We’ll also hear about two of WPR’s Modern West podcast seasons. Those stories and more...

