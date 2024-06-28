© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Buttigieg visits, reproductive freedom, and more

Published June 28, 2024 at 4:23 PM MDT
Today on the show, Campbell County is part of a national program aimed at strengthening and growing opportunities in local economies shaped by coal industries. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe debuted a new arbor at their annual powwow in Fort Washakie. We’re back with our primary election series - the Road To Cheyenne. We’re taking a look at state House and Senate races in the northwest part of the state and we’ll hear from some voters. And an interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Those stories and more.

