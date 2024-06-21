© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces Presents: Clashing with McCarthy: Lessons from Lester Hunt's life and legacy

Published June 21, 2024 at 5:26 PM MDT
June 19 marked the 70th anniversary since former Wyoming Gov. and U.S. Sen.Lester Hunt died by suicide in his office in Washington, D.C. Hunt’s political career peaked amid McCarthyism and he himself was targeted politically by McCarthy’s cronies. For many years, details of the political pressures exerted over Hunt were underreported or hidden. Our panelists, including historians, a current state lawmaker and a mental health expert, consider Hunt’s life and legacy, and the throughlines between his lifetime and today.

